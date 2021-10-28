During “Woodpecker Lips,” the Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project 2021 production, 12 monologues will be performed in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. The six performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 29 and 30 and Nov. 5 and 6, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.
Tioga County women authored the 12 monologues, each about an individual Pennsylvania woman and are directing the 12 actresses chosen for the roles.
Twenty-five women are involved in the project, including 17 who are either an author, a director or an actress. They include: authors Carol Cacchione, Karen Usavage, Baiba Kreger, Karin Knaus, Ashley Ensminger and Mary Ginn; directors Barbara Biddison, Michelle Lockwood, Karen Cooke, Lynne Graham and Arline Buchman; and actresses Dawn McLelland, Nancy Laudermilch, Lydia James, Megan Gallant, Nicole Wilson and Nikki York.
Eight other women opted to multitask in a combination of author, director and/or actress: Kacy Hagan, Janet Gyekis, Jessie Thompson, Kathryn Sheneman, Judith Sornberger, Lilace Guignard, Anne Acker and Yolie Canales.
“I am so excited and proud to be participating in Woodpecker Lips,’” said Canales. “The monologues are written about real women by real women. It makes me proud of all the talent we have in our community.”
She is directing “Becoming Joan Jett” about teenage Joan Marie Larkin. In 1971 when she was 13, Joan’s parents gave her a guitar for Christmas. At her first lesson, her teacher told her girls didn’t play rock n’ roll.
Canales is also directing “Queen Anne’s Palace” written by Jessie Thompson of Chatham Township with Nicole Wilson of Liberty portraying Queen Anne (last name unknown) in the late 1800s, when she was in her 50s and the proprietor of a hotel and rum bar in Slate Run.
In ‘We’ve Been Through A Lot Together,” Canales portrays Mary Wells Morris at age 51 and talks about life in Wellsboro, the town Mary and her husband founded.
Canales portrays Mary Jemison in “Between Two Worlds” written by Mary Ginn and directed by Anne Acker. Jemison was adopted into a Seneca Nation of Indians family. At age 69, she tells her family about her life and the choices she made.
No tickets will be sold at the door. Order tickets in advance at hgp.booktix.com or by calling 570-724-2079. Audience members are asked to wear masks.