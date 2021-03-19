If visiting sugar shacks during Maple Weekend, March 20-21, you might want to put this farm on your list.
The Williammee Farm, in Morris, started making maple syrup more than a century ago. In the late 1930s, the family started making maple syrup as a source of income for the farm. They would take a train from Morris to Wellsboro and sell their maple syrup to Dunham’s Department Store.
In 1941, World War II broke out and maple syrup value increased as the Great Depression led to sugar rations across the country. The Williammee family decided to expand their maple syrup operations to bring more income to the farm. They were able to continue making and selling maple syrup to Dunham’s Department Store for many years.
In 1942 on one of their train trips to Wellsboro, they noticed a Hoosier cabinet for sale at Dunham’s, but didn’t have the extra money to spend on it. Back then many people were able to barter and trade products instead of always using cash. They were able to trade that year's syrup to the Dunham’s store in exchange for the cabinet. That Hoosier is still kept in the family.
In 1954, the family traded some work horses, their harnesses and $250 for a 1941 John Deere B tractor. They used this tractor to pull a wagon and collect sap. This made the task a little easier for the family.
Each spring the family would tap all of the maple trees on the farm, hang galvanized buckets and then return later to gather the sap. Each bucket would be removed from the tree and the sap would be dumped into large old milk containers sitting on the wagon. The family would boil the sap down over a wood-burning fire to make their maple syrup.
The family continued to use this tractor to help gather the sap each spring until 1999, when it was sold to someone from a local hunting camp. The new owner restored the old John Deere tractor and kept it until his death.
When Floyd Williammee’s family decided to continue making maple syrup they decided to try and find the old John Deere and bring it back to the family farm. In December 2020, the family was able to find and purchase the original 1941 John Deere B tractor. They brought it back to the family farm to surprise Floyd Williammee on his 91st Christmas.
Over the years, maple syrup making has changed. Many producers now use plastic tubing instead of the galvanized buckets. The tubing runs to large tanks and pumps gather and collect the sap into even larger tanks. Many maple producers often use reverse osmosis systems that remove a huge percentage of the water from the sap which reduces boil time to produce syrup.
Sweet Side Maple LLC has many of the modern tools now to make maple syrup, but they never want to forget the history or sacrifices that got them where they are today.
To honor and share some of that history the family plans to display memorabilia, including that 1941 John Deere B, at their open house this year. The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 20 and 21 at the sugar shack at 269 Nauvoo Road, Morris.