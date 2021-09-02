Marc Berger and Ride is providing a free concert sponsored by the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro and the Wellsboro Community Concert Association. The concert is on Friday, Sept. 3 at 6:15 p.m. on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage. Donations are appreciated.
Singer/songwriter Berger is lead vocalist and plays acoustic guitar and harmonica. Joining him on stage will be Mike Ricciardi on drums and percussion; Rich DePaolo, a fretless bass guitarist; and Joe Arcuri, upright bass player.
Berger’s songs span the full range of American roots music: country, blues, folk and rock n’ roll. He has performed at Austin’s South by Southwest Music Festival, and the Kerrville and Falcon Ridge Folk Festivals and has opened shows for Bob Dylan and other national acts. His antinuclear anthem, “The Last One” was a staple of Richie Havens’ concerts for many years.
Inspired by Berger’s lifelong love affair with the American West, “Ride,” his critically acclaimed album, presents 10 cinematic musical recordings that capture its wide open spaces and timeless romantic appeal.
Berger’s life has been about pursuing twin passions, creating and recording his American roots songs and exploring remote areas of the desert and mountain West. After signing his first recording contract while in law school, he fronted rock bands and performed regularly in New York City. All through this period, he found ways to get into the American West, picking up details from fellow wilderness junkies about off the beaten path locales and filing them away for future reference.
On one trip, he became intrigued by the cover of “The Big It”, a book of short stories by A.B. Guthrie he found in a Navajo reservation trading post. It got him thinking about using his travels to create a set of songs in the cultural tradition of writers like Guthrie and visual artists like John Ford and Frederick Remington. That led him to write and release “Ride”, which explores his romantic connection to the American West and the value of its myths to contemporary culture.
Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Central Avenue will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre.
Call 570-724-6220, email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com for more information.