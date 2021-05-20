On Thursday, May 27, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Shortsville Green Growers of Chatham Township will be at the Wellsboro Growers Market on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.
Jessie Thompson and her husband, Scot Walker started Shortsville Green Growers last year and took their products to the Wellsboro market.
“My parents bought this farm in 1968,” she said. “When I was growing up, we grew vegetables, which I always enjoyed as a kid.
“Scot and I moved here in the spring of 2017. After being in business and working in cities I wanted to do something I felt good about that was healthy and outdoors. We both wanted to grow food,” said Thompson.
“We plan to have our homegrown products at the Wellsboro market every Thursday through Oct. 14,” she said.
“We grow in the ground. Our focus is on soil nutrition and growing healthy plants that use their natural defenses to ward off disease. We are a no-spray, chemical-free operation. Instead of spraying, we use natural fertilizers and insect netting, if needed. Our goal is to manage the soil well so the plants will be healthy,” she said.
“Our main crops will be microgreens, salad greens, beets, green onions (scallions), carrots and tomatoes. As the season progresses we will also have kale and other greens, green beans, cucumbers, squash, eggplant, brussels sprouts, arugula and fresh herbs,” said Thompson.
“We want to promote microgreens so we are starting with pea shoots, organic black oil sunflowers, broccoli and daikon purple radish. This is a new trend similar to growing bean sprouts in a jar that was popular in the 1970s and ‘80s. Microgreens are good in salads or on top of cooked dishes. You don’t cook microgreens. You eat them raw. They add sweetness or spiciness,” said Thompson.
Microgreens are considered baby plants, falling somewhere between a sprout and baby green. They have an aromatic flavor and concentrated nutrient content and come in a variety of colors and textures. Microgreens can be used as a nutrition supplement and as visual, flavor and texture enhancements for other foods.
“Our neighbor Julia Gaulien supplies us with eggs to sell. Later in the season we will have honey from another neighbor, Dana Breen,” she said.
Customers are asked to wear face masks and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others.
Vendors who want to participate are asked to call 570-439-2000 or email wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.