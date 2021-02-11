Work continues to move the Marsh Creek Greenway forward through pre-construction phases.
Considerable amounts of planning and construction analysis are required for building across the three miles of proposed trail corridor that will link Pine Creek Rail Trail northern terminus to downtown Wellsboro.
Specialized work was required to plan for the installation of historical and repurposed bridges as well as carefully consider trail construction along both an active rail and a waterway. Despite postponements related to COVID, the work has continued with contractors and funding sources.
This includes the soil borings along the trail corridor and an analysis of bike/ped infrastructure in Wellsboro’s downtown. In January 2021, the Marsh Creek Greenway completed its final soil borings to plan bridge construction parallel to the Mary Worthington Railroad Bridge across Marsh Creek, just north of Hilboldt Road.
This will allow the project to move forward with constructing the trail’s northern section. Once this section is constructed (it is expected to go out for bid later this calendar year), the trail will successfully connect to the Pine Creek Rail Trail and provide an alternative access point at Hilboldt Road.
On the most southern end of the project, in Wellsboro Borough, the Marsh Creek Greenway Trail Advisory Committee has kicked off a DCNR grant to study the connection between downtown Wellsboro and the proposed trailhead on Charleston Street. This work will identify and suggest safe bike/pedestrian routes and other infrastructure for getting to-and-from the Marsh Creek Greenway Trail and around the borough.
While the work to study this corridor continues as described above, the work to fund this project is ongoing. State, local and federal funds have been committed and involve a long list of supportive partners. The county will continue to work to assess the best ways to leverage dollars and create opportunity for agencies, organizations and individuals to get involved in building this important community asset.
Completion of The Marsh Creek Greenway will provide an economic and recreational asset to Tioga County.