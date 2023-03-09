Martha Lloyd Community Services recognizes employees receiving their Years of Service awards.
5 years
- Janelle Hills, Tioga County Day Program.
- Candy Spencer, Brooklyn House.
- Kendra McCarney, CRF Day Program.
10 years
- Erica Coles started at Martha Lloyd in 2012 at Cedar Ridge for CRF Residential; today she is house manager there.
- Kathleen Call has been with Martha Lloyd Community Services since October 2012. She was hired as the CopperTree supervisor where she remains today.
- Barbara Cooper started working for residential in 2012. In April 2017, she accepted a full-time Day Program position in where she remains today.
- Bethany Huck started out working for Brooklyn House. She currently is the Brueilly House manager.
- Lillian Holley is a full-time staff at Seventh Street.
- Felicia Hotalen was hired on August 2012 at Brookside and Orchard Grove 1; today she is at Orchard Grove 2.
- Jessica King was hired in December 2012 as a substitute for ICF. She accepted a full-time Day Program position in March 2013 where she remains today.
- Mandy Kornacki started at Martha Lloyd on October 2012 as a DSP for CRF Residential; in February 2022 she became the health sServices office manager.
- Lisa Yeager has been with Martha Lloyd Community Services since September 2012. She began as a substitute at Sylvania House and in 2014, she joined the CopperTree Program.
15 years
- Donna Hoffman was hired in January 2008 in the Senior Center and continues to work there today.
- Natalie Route began her career in October 2007 as the Tioga CRF office manager.
- Lisa Wilson was hired in August 2007. She works full time at Third Street overnights and has picked up hours at Seventh Street.
- Kathryn Rodriguez began her employment in 2007 at the ICF in Tioga County at Brooklyn & Westgate. In July 2021, she accepted the position of Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professional for the ICF programs in Tioga County and is still currently in that role.
20 years
- Jeanette Griffith currently works part-time overnights at Brooklyn House.
- Todd Boyles has been with Martha Lloyd since 2002 and is currently the associate director of compliance and support services.
25 years
Julie Perry was hired in September 1997 as a substitute for ICF and in May 2002 she was hired full-time in Day Program.