Auditions for Hamilton-Gibson’s summer musical “Mary Poppins” will be at 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday, April 26 and Friday, April 28 and at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Directing the show is Thomas Putnam.
Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins” is an enchanting musical that mixes irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft.
Based on the books by Pamela Lyndon Travers and the classic Walt Disney film released on Aug. 27, 1964 starring Julie Andrews in the title role, this musical delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Set in London, England in 1910, young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she teaches all four family members how to value each other again.
The original Broadway production opened in November 2006 and closed in March 2013, after 2,619 performances. Touring and international productions followed.
The HG production will use color blind casting. No experience is necessary. The ability to read music is not required.
All who plan to audition are asked to visit www.hamiltongibson.org and from the show’s songs that are posted there choose two to sing. Among them are: “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Feed the Birds,” “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” “Step in Time,” “Practically Perfect,” “Brimstone and Teacle,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” and “Anything Can Happen.”
There are 28 roles, including the main characters and many smaller roles as well as a large chorus composed of strong singers and dancers. Most roles are for adults but high school students can play some of them. Jane and Michael Banks are children and must have strong speaking and singing voices.
The main characters are: Mary Poppins, the Banks’ children’s new nanny; Bert, the narrator, a good friend to Mary Poppins and a song-and-dance man; the members of the Banks family, including George Banks (father), Winifred Banks (mother), Jane Banks (daughter) and Michael Banks (son); Mrs. Brill, the Banks family housekeeper and cook; and Admiral Boom, the Banks’ family neighbor,
Performances will be Thursday through Sunday, July 13, 14, 15 and 16 at Straughn Auditorium on the Mansfield University campus.
Email hamgib@gmail.com or call the H-G office at 570-724-2079 for more information.