Performances of “Mary Poppins,” are being brought to Straughn Auditorium on the Mansfield University campus by Hamilton-Gibson Productions at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 13, 14 and 15 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.
The original Broadway production opened in November 2006 and closed in March 2013, after 2,619 performances. In the musical, which is set in London, England in 1910, young Jane and Michael Banks have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she teaches the fanily how to value each other again. The musical received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Mary Poppins will be played by Sarah Duterte and Alex Dell will play Bert, the narrator. Mather Huels and Julie Martin will play father George Banks and mother Winifred Banks, their daughter Jane will be played by Adailya Shourds-Dalton, their son Michael will be played by Collin Hoke, and Mrs. Brill will be performed by Nancy Laudermilch. The play will be directed by Thomas Putnam and Choreographed by Taylor Nickerson. The vocal coach is Natalie Holsey, and the HG interns are Kaitlyn Bartlett and Valerie Miller.
Tickets can be purchased at hgp.booktix.com or by calling 570-724-2079 with credit card information. Tickets will also be available at the door.
For more information about the show, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.