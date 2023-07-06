Performances of “Mary Poppins,” an enchanting musical that mixes an irresistible story with unforgettable songs and dance numbers is being brought to Straughn Auditorium on the Mansfield University campus by Hamilton-Gibson Productions at 7:30 p.m. this coming Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 13, 14 and 15 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.
Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins” is based on books written by Pamela Lyndon Travers and the classic Walt Disney film released 59 years ago on Aug. 27, 1964 starring Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke as Bert.
This musical delighted Broadway audiences and received nominations for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The original production opened in November 2006 and closed in March 2013, after 2,619 performances. Touring and international productions followed.
Set in London, England in 1910, young Jane and Michael Banks have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she teaches not only the children but also their parents how to value each other again.
“We have a strong and talented cast of 28,” said director Thomas Putnam. “Before the auditions, I was frankly a bit concerned about whether we’d be able to get a cast like this. We had a great turnout for auditions and ended up with a group that not only works well together, but also works very hard to get things right.
“After the auditions, I fell, had surgery to repair my knee and have been in recovery since. That hasn’t allowed me to be as involved as director. I am so grateful to each of these cast members who have stepped up and made this all happen.”
Sarah Duterte is Mary Poppins. She has been in several HG shows including “Grand Horizons,” “Almost Maine,” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time,’ “Proof” and “Animal Crackers.”
“I knew she could act, but had never really heard her sing on her own,” Putnam said. “When she auditioned it was clear she was ready to take Mary Poppins on.
“Alex Dell appeared for auditions for ‘Grand Horizons’ last fall. Alex has appeared in a few shows with Elmira Little Theatre but I had never seen him perform. I didn’t know he could sing until the auditions. He has the charm and wit and whimsy that Bert requires. He is so comfortable on stage that he boosts all the other actors’ confidence.”
Adailya Shourds-Dalton and Collin Hoke play the Banks children and are on stage more than any other character, even Mary Poppins. Adailya participated in the H-G winter theatre arts camp for kids, which produced “Cats.” Collin received praise from community members for his role in Cowanesque Valley High School’s production of “Matilda” this spring.
Julie Martin plays Mrs. Banks; Matt Huels is also involved in the production. A number of smaller roles are played by members of the chorus. Natalie Holsey is directing the singing while Taylor Nickerson is directing the dance numbers.
Order tickets at hgp.booktix.com or by calling 570-724-2079 with credit card information. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.