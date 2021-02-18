The Masonic Ossea Lodge #317 in Wellsboro collected its 2,000th unit of blood for the American Red Cross on Feb. 4.
James Fry of Mansfield was the donator and received a $50 gift card from Timeless Destination Restaurant and Lounge of Wellsboro. The lodge thanks Timeless for the gift card.
Other good news is that the Ossea Lodge #317 gets to give $10 for every unit of blood donated there to give to a Masonic charity. This money comes from the Masonic Blood & Organ Donor Program.
To date, the Ossea Lodge #317 has donated more than $20,000 to Masonic charities.