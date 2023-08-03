Wondering where In the Garden has been?
I’ve been on leave, but you will see me at the Tioga County Fair, Aug. 5-12, along with most of the Penn State Master Gardeners of Tioga County. Our group has all kinds of activities planned for children and adults.
The potting shed will be filled with plants that appeal to the senses of touch, smell and taste, all donated by Martin’s in Middlebury Center and Meade’s in Mansfield. You can get an up close and personal experience with various mints, common herbs, stevia and plants with fuzzy hairs on their leaves.
We even have a popcorn plant (Cassia didymobotrya). The pollinator garden, composting area and lasagna gardening exhibit are fair-ready. A new exhibit, vegetable field trials, has been added.
In addition, there will be spontaneous 5-10-minute chats on gardening tools, bugs, selected sensory plants, deer resistant bulbs, composting and recycling household containers for garden use or just come by to talk gardening. See you at the fair!
Have garden questions? Email the Master Gardener Hotline at tiogamg.psu.edu or call 570-724-9120.