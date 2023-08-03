Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.