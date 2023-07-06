Bev McKnight was recently honored for her 50 years of dedicated service to the community as a member of the Wellsboro Business & Professional Women’s Club.
McKnight has served as Wellsboro BPW Local President, past BPW District 6 Director and past BPW/PA State Historian. She also coordinated the Wellsboro BPW student loan program for over 20 years. She has always been a strong supporter of the Wellsboro BPW mission “to achieve equity and success for all women in the workplace and in life through advocacy, education and information.”
Her unwavering commitment to BPW and her tireless support of the community through volunteerism have been an inspiration to all who know her.
Dr. Donna Mettler, BPW District 6 Director presented her with an antique glass from the 1947 BPW/PA State Convention held at the William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh. The glass was filled with a chocolate bouquet of flowers from Highland Chocolates. This commemorative glass was donated to Wellsboro BPW by Jane Barndt, BPW Past State President and a well-known philanthropist and community volunteer in Wellsboro.
Wellsboro BPW meets on the second Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Timeless Destination.
For more information call 570-787-3561 or contact any Wellsboro BPW member. Prospective members and guests are always welcomed.