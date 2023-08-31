The September meeting of the Grand Canyon Photography Club will feature a presentation on composition by longtime member Medford Barton. The program will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12, at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro, after a short business meeting.
“I’ve been taking photographs for about 70 years, having received a Kodak Hawkeye box camera when I was 10,” Medford explained. “Back then I took mostly family photos but don’t remember much else. Throughout most of my adult life it was an on again off again love relationship with photography.
“That all changed when I retired in 2006. Having more time, I started to take photography much more seriously. I had the time to travel and to participate in photo workshops. Most of these workshops were weeklong when I was able to be totally immersed in photography.
“My photography improved but I admit, composition eluded me until these last few years.
“In September’s presentation I don’t plan to discuss the common ‘rules of composition’ but to share some of my thoughts about some lesser discussed guidelines of composition.”
Barton has won numerous awards in club exhibits, including “Best In Show.”
Visitors are invited to attend the photography club’s September meeting. New members to the club are always welcome.