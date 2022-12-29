The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period begins Jan. 1, 2023. Medicare beneficiaries can switch from one Medicare Advantage Plan to another, or to Original Medicare with or without a stand-alone prescription drug plan (Part D), during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period. The MA OEP occurs each year from Jan. 1 through March 31. Changes made during this period take effect the first of the month following the month of enrollment. Unlike Fall Open Enrollment, beneficiaries can only make a single change during the MA OEP.
If you have questions, the PA MEDI Program is available to help with free and confidential service.
Call 800-982-4346 for more information, or to schedule a telephone appointment with a PA MEDI Counselor.
B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. and the PA MEDI Program are looking for interested individuals to join our PA MEDI team. We enjoy helping individuals navigate the insurance field and find money saving avenues for their health and prescription needs. If you are looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity, we welcome you to call 1-800-982-4346 to learn more. You can do as much or as little as your volunteered time allows.The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; AmeriCorps; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Lycoming, Sullivan & Tioga Counties; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1-800-982-4346.