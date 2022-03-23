The last three audition dates for Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “Someone Save My Baby, Ruth! Or Foil That Villain!” are at 6:30 p.m. this Friday. March 25, at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, March 26 and at 1 p.m. this Sunday, March 27 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Titus Himmelberger is directing this comedic melodrama. There are roles for five males and eight females. No experience is necessary to try out.
Roles include the lovely young widow Penny Candy, her baby Ruth, her aunt Praline Candy, the villainous Sidney Swindle and his cohort in crime, Ada Sourball, police officer Ernest Noble, cooks Farron Heit and Cindy Grade, clerks Taffy and Toffee, and customers Hubert, Tom and Mrs. Murphy and her child, Minnie.
Performances will be on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 16, 17, 18 and 19 during the Laurel Festival in Wellsboro.
For more information about the auditions, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.