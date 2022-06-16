At 7 p.m. this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 16, 17 and 18 and 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, June 19 are performances of “Someone Save My Baby, Ruth!” in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro.

This melodrama is a huge romp from beginning to end with non-stop action and light-hearted fun for the whole family.

It features a maiden in distress, a gallant hero, a villain, and a host of other quirky characters.

There is a lot of audience participation, from booing and hissing at the villains to saying a few words, to going on stage.

Throughout the show, real candy will be thrown to the audience., of course

Adding to the excitement is Gary Citro who will be playing the piano 1920s style.

The plot revolves around the heroine, the lovely young widow Penny Candy and her baby, Ruth who are taken in by her Aunt Praline, owner of The Sweet Shoppe. There, she meets her hero Ernest Noble and is dogged by the villain Sydney Swindle and his partner Ada Sourball who want to obtain and destroy the candy store to make room for a subway.

Admission for a family of five of any age is $25, for an adult is $10 and $5 for anyone 18 or under.

Order tickets at hgp.booktix.com or by calling 570-724-2079 with credit card information. For more information about the show, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.