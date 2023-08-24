The outsized spider fashioned by sculptor Mark English of Westfield, made from gears, wrenches, hay rakes and other metal parts, now poses outside the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center in Wellsboro.
Gmeiner Director Carrie Heath launched a “Name the Spider” contest in August.
“Children are invited to come and give their suggestions for names on our ‘Idea Web.’ At the end of the month, all the name ideas will be considered and the winner will be selected. So if you think you have a creative, ingenious name for our new metallic friend, please let us know.”
The Gmeiner is open from noon-6 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 27 for the August exhibits.
The Gmeiner is located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library. Admission to the gallery is always free.