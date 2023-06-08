A Community Blood Drive will be held from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the social hall of the United Methodist Church at 5443 Main St., Millerton.
Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Millerton UMC to schedule an appointment.
Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Rapid Pass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.
Give in June for a $10 gift card by email.
Plus, automatically be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.