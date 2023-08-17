Glenn Barnes, of Millerton, completed an internship at Pik Rike Inc., Lewisburg, Glenn worked in the Harvesters product line, where he contributed to tomato harvester assembly.
Barnes is entering his second year at State University of New York Cobleskill, studying ag engineering.
His activities there include Ag Eng Club and Dairy Cattle Club. Barnes is also a volunteer firefighter with Cobleskill Fire Department.
Pik Rite is a leading manufacturer of commercial vegetable harvesting equipment, producing innovative mechanical harvesters that are widely used by U.S. tomato growers in the East and Mid-West. Pik Rite also builds harvesters for melons, carrots, cucumbers and peppers, and manufactures in-demand manure spreaders, vacuum tanks, dump bodies and debris collectors for agricultural, hauling and municipal industries. Pik Rite equipment operates in more than 25 countries on six continents.
