Kiersten Mitstifer, a senior at North Penn-Liberty High School, was chosen as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for October 2020.
Kiersten, the daughter of David and Stephanie Mitstifer of Liberty, is active in Key Club, Culture Club, Unified Club, STEAM Team and National Honor Society. She is a nominee for the Youth Leader of Tomorrow. She enjoys skiing and plays soccer, basketball and softball at the school.
After graduation, Kiersten plans to join the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the military police as a working dog handler.