Kevin Connelly, executive director, has announced that the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro and the Wellsboro Community Concert Association are hosting a series of free, live outdoor concerts on Fridays in July, August and into September on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage. Each concert will start around 6:15 p.m. Donations are always welcome and appreciated.
Kicking off the series on Friday, July 2 at 6:15 p.m. will be the Molly’s Boys Jugband, a three-member group that plays blues, folk, rock and original tunes.
Gerry Cavaliere, a songwriter and teacher in the Danville area, helped form the group as a way to teach his students teamwork and self-esteem.
John Sweeney on lead guitar and harmonica, loves to share his passion for music. He has played in several blues bands in the Susquehanna Valley, a region that borders the Susquehanna River in the states of New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Sweeney now lives near Bloomsburg.
Dave Driskell of Wellsboro, classically trained on clarinet and saxophone, has toured extensively with the Sadie Green Sales Jugband throughout the Northeast as well as overseas.
“Our name is the result of our first real gig in May three years ago in Lewisburg,” said Driskell. “We played for a little girl named Molly on her fourth birthday. Ever since, we have been called Molly’s Boys Jugband.”
The audience is welcome to bring lawn chairs and sit on the grassy area in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and enjoy the music.
The outdoor concert on Friday, July 9 will feature “Little” Toby Walker, a fingerstyle guitar virtuoso. Boot Hill will perform original roots rock music on Friday, July 16. Other free concerts are: Scott Turner, Band of One with special guests on July 23; Take Two on July 30; Stone Eaters on Aug. 6; Drowsy Maggie on Aug. 13; Mystery Trayne on Aug. 20; the Gabe Stillman Band on Aug. 27 and Marc Berger and Ride on Sept. 10.
For more information, call 570-724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com.