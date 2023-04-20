“The Moons of Jupiter” will run for four days in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro with the Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project adding a preview performance this April 20 at 7:30 p.m.
The traditional opening night reception will be held after the performance this April 21 at 7:30 p.m. Shows will also be at 7:30 p.m. this April 22 and at 2:30 p.m. this April 23.
“This is a funny and colorful play about a serious subject with a message of hope,” said director Lilace Guignard.
“In the Warehouse Theatre’s Gallery, Mansfield University geoscience students will have several displays and be available to talk to folks about how climate change might affect us in Tioga County,” Guignard said. “But once people enter the theatre, it’ll be a spectacle.”
Set in the future when the earth is running out of fresh water, a young astrophysicist named Chava goes to a dive bar for a drink. All she wants is water.
It’s her birthday, she’s been stood up, she’s lonely and losing hope.
That same night, on Mount Olympus, Zeus decides to put an end to Earth earlier than planned because human beings have made such a mess of things.
His kids, Aphrodite, Artemis, Athena and Hermes try everything they can think of to trick and persuade their father to save Earth. This includes bringing four of the greatest scientists back from the dead — Galileo, Newton, Darwin and Einstein.
“It gets crazy with science and mythology. Chava isn’t sure who’s real and who is a thirst delusion,” said Guignard. A chorus drops in to let the audience know what is happening in the world and how it got this way.
To encourage attendance, discounts are available for groups of six or more at the April 20 performance. To reserve seats as a group, email lkennedy@mansfield.edu or call 570-724-2079.
Tickets are available at hgp.booktix.org.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.