Ten people have registered for the Cowanesque Circle bird count being held this Saturday, Dec. 18, but more people are needed for the Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle bird count on Sat., Jan. 1, said Sean Minnick, bird count coordinator. The deadline to register is Monday, Dec. 27.
Minnick and his wife Robin are members of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society based in Wellsboro.
“I’ve already assigned those willing to help to specific areas in this Saturday’s Cowanesque Circle count,” Minnick said.
The Cowanesque Circle is centered on Cowanesque Lake and has a radius of 7.5 miles, which covers the following area: North — Pinnacle State Park in N.Y.; South — Ives Run Campground; West — Osceola; and East — East Lawrence Road and Woodford Road and everything in between.
“Birders are needed to help with the Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle count. I do not have enough peopleto do it. Anyone who wants to take part should contact me as soon as possible but no later than Monday, Dec. 27,” Minnick said.
To sign up, email tasmember@yahoo.com or call 570-948-9052.
“Anyone interested in helping with the Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle count is welcome to call or email me for more information,” he said. Volunteers will get their area assignments via email or by phone or both.
The Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle is centered on the intersection of Whitneyville and Charleston roads with a radius of 7.5 miles, covering the following area: North — Ives Run Campground; South — Arnot and South Elk Road; West — Route 6 and Heise Run Road; and East — Mansfield University and everything in between. Each participant is expected to count every bird they see as they follow their assigned route.
“People living in the Wellsboro-Mansfield bird circle area who want to participate but don’t want to leave their homes,can count the birds at the bird feeders in their own backyards,” said Minnick.
People accepted to participate in the Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle count or at their own feeders will be notified by phone or email.
It is not necessary to be a member of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society or the National Audubon Society to participate in the Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count. which occurs across America between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 every year.
Tioga County, through the Tiadaghton Audubon Society, has been represented in the count every year since 1968.