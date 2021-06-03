The 79th annual Morris Rattlesnake Round-up will be in Morris the weekend of June 12 and 13.
The day features a snake hunting competition and awards presented to the longest black and yellow phase snake caught, as well as the snake hunter traveling the farthest.
In addition, there are many other activities scheduled during the two-day event.
The round-up opens at 8 a.m. Saturday with the start of the one-pitch softball tournament. Expect fast action with games lasting minutes rather than hours as the fate of each batter hangs on the outcome of one pitch.
Snake hunters can begin registering at 9 a.m. before going out to hunt. All hunters must receive a venomous snake permit limiting them to capturing one snake. Snakes captured must measure at least 42 inches in length and have 21 or more subcaudal scales, indicating that it is a male snake.
All snakes are returned by the hunter to the place where it was originally captured and released.
For those interested in learning more about one of Pennsylvania’s venomous snakes, a rattlesnake lecture will be held from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Snake hunt awards will be presented around 5 p.m.
The craft and flea market will kick off at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with live music throughout the weekend. Detour will perform from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Harold Benjamin & The Country Boys from 5-9 p.m. Saturday with Night Owl playing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Both days, concession stands are open, and a chicken barbecue will be ready at 11 a.m. both days.
At noon Saturday and Sunday, the 50/50 bingo games begin.
Saturday will be capped off with a firework display beginning at dusk.
For more information, visit the “Morris Fire Dept Sta. 15” page on Facebook.