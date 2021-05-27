Mosaics artist Gail Jones will offer art lessons at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, from June 10-19. The residency will be comprised of two parts: mosaic make n’ take lessons and an intensive core group experience.
Jones is a rostered teaching artist through the Northern Tier Partners for the Arts’ Arts in Education Program.
In her own work, she sends an inspiring message of pressing on through adversity.
“We should let nothing stop us from creating, loving and helping others,” said the artist.
Jones will guide students through the process of making mosaics in their own style and voice. A mosaic is a pattern or image made of small regular or irregular pieces of colored stone, glass or ceramic, held in place by plaster/mortar, and covering a surface.
Mosaic make n’ take lessons are daily June 10-18 from 1 to 2 p.m. In that hour, a six-inch mosaic will be made and can go home with the student. Anyone can register for a mosaic make n’ take lesson. Children under 18 must be supervised by an adult. Registration is free and limited to a daily capacity of 10.
The intensive core group meets every day from June 10-19 from 3 to 5 p.m. Gail Jones will guide the core group through the process of making a large mosaic from inspiration to completion. Adults 18-plus can register for this 10-day class. Registration is free and limited to a capacity of 12.
To register or for more information, call 570-24-1917, email director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or visit gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.