Mike Holley and Rob (Boats) Spencer, of the Grand Canyon Chapter of A.B.A.T.E. of PA assisted Julia Heath with food deliveries for some of the county’s less fortunate. Heath, of Julia Heath’s Beauty Shop in Wellsboro, organized the food drive.
A.B.A.T.E., which stands for the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Towards Education, is a group that advocates for the rights of bikers. The Grand Canyon Chapter’s mission is to not only fight for bikers’ right, but to support the local community as much as possible. Holley is the chapter’s legislative coordinator and road captain while Spencer is a key member.
The project assisted 10 families, with Holley and Spencer delivering to three.