The adult Sunday school class starts at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall, then concludes at 10:15 a.m. After a short break, the Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Kent Fowler preaching on “How much of this trouble can we deal with?” This worship service will conclude around noon.
That Sunday afternoon, Pastor Kent will preach on 107.1 WLIH-FM at 5 p.m. with internet access available. The topic will be “From prison to praise.”
On the following Wednesday, there is a gathering at Mount Zion at 5 p.m. with teaching, worship and intentional prayer on several fronts including persons brought to the attention of the Mount Zion family. There will be prayer for those in attendance that are sick.
For prayer and counseling, call Pastor Kent Fowler at 214-258-3969 or text or email him at victoryconceptsmin@hotmail.com. You can also write him at 7 Mount Zion Road, Wellsboro.