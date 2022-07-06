Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church announces that Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on “The God of the Valley” with the key verse being in 1st Kings 20:28 at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, July 10.
A prayer meeting service will start at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.
Pastor Fowler can be heard at 5 p.m. every Sunday on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio is based in Whitneyville with The Victory Concepts Broadcast. His subject on July 10 will be “How can we know that the Holy Bible is God’s only choice for communicating to us?”
Pastor Fowler also attends a prayer meeting in front of the Tioga County Courthouse at 4:15 p.m. He invites other Christians to join.