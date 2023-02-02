Sunday activities at Mount Zion Full Gospel Church start with adult Sunday School in the fellowship hall from 9:30-10:15 a.m., followed by a short break. Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on “Because Of Your Saying.”
On Sunday from 5-5:30 p.m., Pastor Fowler can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice broadcasting from Whitneyville. He will speak on the subject: “Hell move out of the way, the Ekklesia is coming through.”
The midweek service on Wednesday starts at 5 p.m. with worship, teaching, and intentional prayer. Prayer will be offered for the sick that are present. For prayer and counseling, call Pastor Kent Fowler by dialing or texting 214-258-3969.
Pastor Kent is scheduled to preach at the Community Lenten service on March 8 from 12-12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Wellsboro.