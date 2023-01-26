Mount Zion Full Gospel Church Sunday morning activities start with the adult Sunday school class from 9:30-10:15 a.m. After a short break, the Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on the subject “The Compassion of Jesus The Christ.”
Later that Sunday afternoon from 5-5:30 p.m., Pastor Fowler can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice radio from Whitneyville. He will preach on “Continue As Daniel Continued.”
The midweek service starts at 5 p.m. with teaching, worship, and intentional prayer. For prayer and counseling, call or text Pastor Kent Fowler at 214-258-3969.