Nothing says “Happy Mother’s Day” quite like the flowers of spring. Come join the park naturalist for a walk on the trails of Mt. Pisgah State Park.
This program is geared to beginner botanists and people who want to learn more about the unique forest flowers of the season. Please wear appropriate footwear for this easy hike. The program will be held on Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m.
This program will last up to two hours and will be held rain or shine. Masks and pre-registration are required for this free program. Register by calling 570-297-2734. Participation is limited.
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located three miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset.
For more information, call 570-297-2734 or email mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.