Join Mt. Pisgah State Park staff for a kayak paddle on Stephen Foster Lake.
The eco tour will focus on the lake’s aquatic resources and watershed. Participants will learn how to identify the lake’s aquatic plants and wildlife. Additional topics include discussions on water quality improvement projects and fish habitat enhancement.
This event will be held on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will need to supply their own kayak and have previous kayaking experience. Be sure your kayak has a launch permit prior to the event.
For more information, call 570-297-2734 or email mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located three miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset. See Mt. Pisgah’s web page at www.dcnr.state.pa.us.