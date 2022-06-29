Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church membership officially voted in Kent Fowler as the lead pastor with only one vote against him being elected in a brief meeting after the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. Fowler preached on “Lessons from the Life of Samson.” Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church is located at 7 Zion Hill Road, Wellsboro.
Next Sunday, David Brelo Sr., a veteran pastor, will preach at Mt. Zion while Fowler is preaching at Crossroads Assembly of God on July 3 so that Pastor Carl Linscott and family can be on vacation. He will preach on “The Meaning of the Latter Rain.”
Fowler was born and raised in a minister’s home showing interest in preaching during his early childhood years. He preached several times at church while still in his elementary school years.
Later, he enrolled at Central Bible College in Springfield, Mo. where he met his wife, Karen, in the fall of 1980. They married on July 10, 1981. They will celebrate their 41st wedding anniversary this summer.
After Fowler’s graduation with a B.A. in Biblical studies and a minor in pastoral ministries, they started a church in Louisiana in the Lafayette area. After four years there, they moved to Shreveport, La. where Fowler was a youth pastor and a professor at Faith Bible College in Shreveport. Later, they moved to the Jacksonville area, Texas where they pastored Pierce’s Chapel Assembly of God some seven miles away from Jacksonville.
Later, they pastored First Assembly of God in Lindale, Texas some 10 miles north of Tyler, Texas. Karen Fowler would always minister to the youth and the children of the church. During their 28 years in the Dallas, Texas area; Kent Fowler served pastors as a church growth/health consultant plus serving by preaching or singing in several churches within the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
Twice, Kent Fowler has originated his own radio ministry programs on a gospel radio station in the Jacksonville, Texas area and in the Dallas area on KGGR FM. Here in the Wellsboro area, his radio ministry starts on July 3 on Sunday afternoon from 5-5:30 p.m. with the Victory Concepts Broadcast on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio from Whitneyville. Thereafter, his radio broadcast can be heard every Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m..