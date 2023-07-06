Sunday activities at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church begin at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School and conclude at 10:15 a.m. After a short break, the Sunday morning service starts at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kent Fowler will be preaching on the subject: The Acts 10 narrative. Mt. Zion FGC is located at 7 Mount Zion Road where Route 6 East Avenue intersects with Mt. Zion Road.
Every Sunday afternoon from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville.
The midweek service on Wednesday starts at 5 p.m. with abbreviated worship, abbreviated teaching, and intentional prayer. Generally, this midweek service concludes at 6 p.m. or shortly thereafter. For prayer and counseling, send your prayer requests to Pastor Fowler by text or call using his cell phone number of (214)258.3969.
Pastor Kent Fowler received a strong affirmation vote from the membership to continue as Pastor on June 25, 2023.