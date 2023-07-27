Sunday activities at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church starts with Sunday School Class at 9:30 a.m. then concluding at 10:15 a.m. After a short break, Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on “The Importance of the Immutable Oath.” The church is located at 7 Mt Zion Road where Rt. 6/East Ave intersects with Mt Zion Road.
Every Sunday afternoon from 5 to 5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville. Pastor Fowler will preach on “Come, let us reason together.”
During the 5 p.m. Wednesday midweek service, there is abbreviated worship and intentional prayer. For prayers and counseling, contact Pastor Kent Fowler by text or phone call at 214-258-3969.