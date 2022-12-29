Sunday at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church starts with the adult Sunday school class at 9:30 a.m., concluding at 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Kent Fowler preaching on “Lessons From The Life Of Daniel.”
This Sunday from 5-5:30 p.m. on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio from Whitneyville, Pastor Kent will teach on the subject “Supernatural Restorations.”
Wednesday service starts at 5 p.m. with teaching, worship and intentional prayer time.
For prayer or counseling, contact Pastor Fowler by calling or texting him at 214-258-3969.