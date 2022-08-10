Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church announces that the adult Sunday school class continues in the fellowship with a starting time at 9:30 a.m. and a concluding time at 10:20 a.m. The subject is about “Spirit Led Friendship Evangelism” training, which is taught by Pastor Kent Fowler.
In the Aug. 14 Sunday morning service after the adult Sunday school class, Pastor Fowler will preach on: “The Exposition on the Parable of the Widow and the Unjust Judge” with the text from Luke 18:1-8. Following the Sunday morning service, there will be a break in the Fellowship hall where attendees can have refreshments.
At 1 p.m., the formal installation service for installing Kent Fowler as lead pastor will start in the sanctuary. Several from other churches plus community leaders are expected to attend. The service is expected to conclude at 2 p.m. or 5-10 minutes after.
Extra parking will be provided in the Susquehanna Health Clinic with a Wellsboro Teen Center van to transport drivers to the church and back after the service. The public is invited to attend. Food and drinks are provided after the service.
That Sunday afternoon, Pastor Fowler can be heard from 5-5:30 p.m. on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice radio as The Victory Concepts Broadcast continues its quest to educate listeners about the victory concepts found in the Holy Bible. The expected topic is: “What the Death of Jesus on the Cross Accomplished for Us.”
The following Wednesday night at Mt Zion Full Gospel Church starting at 6:30 p.m., there will be a gospel hymn singing with musical accompaniment with several churches attending and participating in that event. Afterwards, there will be refreshments in the fellowship hall.