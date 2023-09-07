The Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church is located at 7 Mt Zion Road where Route 6/East Avenue intersects with Mt Zion Road. Sunday activities start at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School which concludes at 10:15 a.m. After a short break, the Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on “Long Term Implications.”
Every Sunday afternoon from 5 to 5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville. He will speak on “How To Stop the Dying.”
The Wednesday midweek service starts at 5 p.m. with abbreviated worship, abbreviated teaching and intentional prayer.
For prayer and counseling, contact Pastor Fowler by text or phone via his cell phone at 214-258-3969.