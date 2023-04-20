Sunday activities start at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church in Wellsboro with Sunday School beginning at 9:30 a.m. and concluding at 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on “King David’s Table.” Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church is located at 7 Mt Zion Road and Route 6.
Every Sunday afternoon from 5 to 5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville.
The midweek service starts at 5 p.m. on Wednesday with abbreviated worship, teaching, and intentional prayer. It concludes shortly after 6 p.m.
For prayer and counseling, call or text 214-258-3969.