Sunday activities start at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church in Wellsboro with Sunday School class beginning at 9:30 a.m. then concluding at 10:15 a.m. After a short break, the Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. then normally concluding at noon or shortly thereafter. Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on “A Biblical Glimpse of Heaven.”
Every Sunday afternoon from 5-5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville.
The midweek service starts at 5 p.m. with abbreviated worship, teaching and intentional prayer.
For prayer and counseling, call or text Pastor Fowler via his cell phone number of 214-258-3969. This church is located at the intersection of Route 6/East Avenue and Mt Zion Road. All are welcome to attend.