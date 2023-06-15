Sunday activities start at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church with Sunday School beginning at 9:30 a.m. then concluding at 10:15 a.m. After a short break, the Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on “What Fathers Should Do.” Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church is located where Route 6 intersects with Mt Zion Road at 7 Mt Zion Road.
Every Sunday afternoon from 5 to 5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville. s
The midweek service starts at 5 p.m. with abbreviated worship, abbreviated teaching and intentional prayer. For prayer and counseling, use Pastor Fowler’s cell phone number 214-258-3969 to call or text first.