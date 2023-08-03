Mt Zion Full Gospel Church is located at 7 Mt. Zion Road where Route 6, East Avenue intersects with Mt. Zion Road. Sunday activities at Mt Zion starts with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. then concluding at 10:15 a.m. After a short break, the Sunday morning worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on the subject: "A New Order of Priesthood."
Every Sunday afternoon from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville. His subject will be: "Comparison of Two Covenants''.
On August 9, the Jonathan and Dani Bowden family will be sharing in testimony and worship music. Dani's Dad, Bob Burkett, is the Pastor at First Baptist Church in Lawrenceville. The Bowdens are missionaries to the country of Niger in the west section of Africa. Their mission is to train national men and women to serve as Pastors with their wives in that country. This will replace the normal format for the Wednesday 5 p.m. service.
For prayer and counseling, contact Pastor Kent Fowler by text or phone call via his cell phone number of (214)258.3969.