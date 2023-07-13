Sunday activities at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church in Wellsboro begin with Adult Sunday School Class from 9:30-10:15 a.m. After a short break, the Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on the subject “Zero In Comparison.” Mt. Zion FGC is located at 7 Mt. Zion Road where Rt. 6 East Ave intersects with Mt Zion Road.
Pastor Kent can be heard every Sunday afternoon from 5-5:30 p.m. on WLIH 107.1 The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville.
The Wednesday midweek service starts at 5 p.m. with abbreviated worship, abbreviated teaching, and intentional prayer. For prayer and counseling, contact Pastor Fowler by call or text at 214-258-3969.