Sunday activities start at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church with Sunday School class beginning at 9:30 a.m. then concluding at 10:15 a.m. After a short break, the Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m.
Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on the subject “Restoring Biblical Foundations.” Mt. Zion FG Church is located at 7 Mt Zion Road where Route 6/East Avenue intersects with Mt Zion Road in Wellsboro.
Every Sunday afternoon from 5 to 5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville.
Midweek service at Mt. Zion FG Church begins at 5 p.m. with abbreviated worship, abbreviated teaching and intentional prayer. For prayer and counseling, contact Pastor Fowler by texting or calling his cell at 214-258-3969.