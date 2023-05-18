Sunday activities start at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church with Adult Sunday School Class beginning at 9:30 a.m. After a short break, the Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 .am. Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on “Growing in Faith Like Abraham.” Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church is located at 7 Mt Zion Road where it intersects with Rt. 6/East Avenue in Wellsboro.
Every Sunday afternoon from 5 to 5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville.
The midweek service starts at 5 p.m. with abbreviated worship, teaching and intentional prayer. For prayer and counseling from Pastor Kent Fowler, call or text him via his cell phone at 214-258-3969.