Sunday activities at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church begin with the adult Sunday school class from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Kent Fowler preaching on the subject: “What is this among so many?”
Every Sunday from 5-5:30 p.m. on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville, Pastor Kent gives a message. His topic this Sunday is “Casting Out the Legion.”
The mid-week service starts at 5 p.m. with some worship, teaching and intentional prayer. For prayer and counseling, call or text Pastor Kent at 214-258-3969.
Pastor Fowler will be preaching in the Lenten Service on March 8 at First Presbyterian Church in Wellsboro. The service is from 12-12:30 p.m.