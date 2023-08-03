Sunday activities at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church starts with Sunday School Class at 9:30 a.m. which concludes at 10:15. After a short break, Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30. Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on “The Importance of the Immutable Oath.” The church is located at 7 Mt Zion Road, where Rt. 6/East Avenue intersects with Mt. Zion Road.
Every Sunday afternoon from 5 to 5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville. Pastor Fowler will preach on “Come, let us reason together.”
During the 5 p.m. Wednesday midweek service, there is abbreviated worship, abbreviated worship and intentional prayer. For prayers and counseling, contact Pastor Kent Fowler by text or phone call by using his cell phone number of 214-258-3969.
Next Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the 5 p.m. midweek service, the Jonathan Bowden family will visit to share what their missionary work to Niger is impacting.