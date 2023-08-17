Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church in Wellsboro is located at 7 Mt Zion Road where Rt. 6/East Avenue intersects with Mt Zion Road. Sunday activities start at 9:30 a.m. then concludes at 10:15. The Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on “What is the meaning of this Ark of the Covenant?”
Every Sunday afternoon from 5 to 5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville. He will preach on “The Necessity of a Change of Priesthood.”
The midweek service on Wednesday starts at 5 p.m. with abbreviated worship, abbreviated teaching and intentional prayer.
For prayer and counseling, contact Pastor Fowler by text or phone call via his cell phone number of 214-258-3969.