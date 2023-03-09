Sunday activities start at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church with Adult Sunday School class beginning at 9:30 a.m. After a short break, the Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on the subject, “Spiritual Ears and Eyes Be Opened.”
Later from 5-5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent will be teaching on WLIH 107.1 The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville.
The midweek service starts at 5 p.m. with abbreviated worship, teaching and intentional prayer.
For prayer and counseling, call or text Pastor Fowler using his cell phone number of 214-258.3969.