Mt Zion Full Gospel Church is located at 7 Mt. Zion Road, where Route 6, East Avenue intersects with Mt. Zion Road. Sunday activities start at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School, which concludes at 10:15 a.m. After a short break, the Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on “The Power of Divine Timing.”
Every Sunday afternoon from 5-5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville. He will speak on “The Value of the Ark of the Covenant.’’
The midweek Wednesday service starts at 5 p.m. with abbreviated worship, abbreviated teaching, and intentional prayer. For prayer and counseling, contact Pastor Fowler by text or callng his cell phone at 214-258-3969.